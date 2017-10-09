(CNN) A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

The suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended, according to a Texas Tech tweet. The campus was on lockdown after the shooting until the suspect was taken into custody.

In a statement, the school said the incident began when campus police were sent to check on a student's welfare.

"Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.

Neither the suspect nor the officer killed were identified by the school.

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

