(CNN) Authorities have found "no evidence to show that there was a second shooter" in Las Vegas on October 1, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday.

Authorities said Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the crowd of 22,000 attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others. Paddock died of a self-inflicted gun shot.

Developing story - more to come