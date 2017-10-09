Police: Las Vegas gunman fired at security guard before mass shooting

(CNN) [Breaking news update at 6:45 p.m. ET]

Stephen Paddock shot a security guard who was investigating an open door alarm on the 32nd floor before Paddock opened fire last weekend, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Paddock shot and injured the guard at 9:59 p.m. on October 1, Lombardo said.

At 10:05 p.m, Paddock shot numerous rounds into a crowd of concertgoers from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, authorities have said. He continued firing for about nine to 11 minutes. Paddock's final shots were fired at 10:15 p.m., according to a police timeline. Authorities do not yet know what made him stop shooting, Lombardo said.

