Las Vegas Strip dims lights for 11 minutes to honor shooting victims

(CNN) Hotels along the Las Vegas Strip dimmed their marquees Sunday night to honor victims of the mass shooting that shook the city and the nation exactly a week earlier.

The lights, along with the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign at the Stip's south end, were dimmed at 10:05 p.m. for 11 minutes -- or roughly how long the October 1 shootings lasted.

According to CNN affiliate KSNV , the dimming of the lights marked the moment a week earlier when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on an outdoor country music festival, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Lights of Las Vegas will remain dark for 11 minutes in honor of victims and heroes of #1OCTOBER @News3LV pic.twitter.com/B87VLCtC0e — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) October 9, 2017

A week later, investigators still haven't found a motive for Paddock's rampage.

Many signs and marquees in Las Vegas have posted thanks to first responders and words of encouragement -- such as #VegasStrong and "When things get dark, Las Vegas shines" -- as the city tries to heal.

We are live on Facebook as the lights along the Las Vegas Strip are dimmed to honor victims of last week's shooting https://t.co/30R0i7vDRs pic.twitter.com/YcJ5sVuRkW — CNN (@CNN) October 9, 2017

