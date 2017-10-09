Wildfires blaze in California's wine country
A firefighter covers his eyes as he walks past a burning hillside in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, October 9. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned.
Fire glows on a hillside vineyard in Napa, California, on Monday as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region.
Two women hug as they watch houses burn Monday in Santa Rosa.
An inmate firefighter monitors flames as a house burns Monday in the Napa wine region in California, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region.
Flames rise Monday from the remains of a burned down commercial building in Santa Rosa.
The remains of a car sit near the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel on Monday as the Santa Rosa hotel burns in the background.
Napa County firefighter Jason Sheumann sprays water Monday on a home as he battles flames from a wildfire.
A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns Monday on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Fire consumes a barn Monday as wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen, California. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Flame from an open gas valve burns Monday at the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa.
A man hoses down hot spots on Monday where a house burned down in Santa Rosa.
A man walks Monday next to a burning house in the Silverado Crest subdivision in Napa.
A resident rushes to save his home on Monday in Glen Ellen.
A firefighter on Monday places belongings onto the lawn of a home in Santa Rosa on Monday.
Jim Cook, manager of the Journey's End mobile home park, stands beside his burned home on Monday in Santa Rosa.
The remains of fire-damaged homes on Monday in Glen Ellen.
In this photo provided by the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway on Monday in Sonoma, California.
The remains of fire-damaged homes on Monday in Glen Ellen.
A large plume of smoke rises over the city of Orange, California, on Monday. The wildfire started Monday about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles in the hill country of eastern Orange County, the Anaheim Fire Department said.
Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, and his service dog Maximus walk Monday toward a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, where he was a guest.
The entrance to the fire-ravaged Signorello Estate winery on Monday in Napa.
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in the hills north east of Napa on Monday.