Story highlights Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated

Residents flee homes as fires spread

(CNN) Alyssa O'Gorman and her family fled their home in the nick of time, dodging wind-driven wildfires roaring across northern California's wine country.

As the flames closed in Sunday night, they left without a change of clothes. O'Gorman, her parents and her grandfather gathered up their animals and were out of the house in minutes.

O'Gorman had been driving home from her job as nursing assistant when she first spotted flames.

After evacuating the house, which sits at the dead end of a one-lane road in rural Napa County, she and her family watched from a distance as a propane tank exploded and their home's roof caught fire.

If she hadn't been coming home from work and her parents were sleeping, "we would have been in the house trapped," she said.

Read More