Wildfires rage in swath of California's wine country

Story highlights Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated

Residents flee homes as fires spread

(CNN) Wildfires in California's wine country raged overnight forcing evacuations from a hospital, homes and hotels as they spread across roads and torched several structures, local officials told CNN.

The blazes engulfed acreage in Sonoma and Napa counties as responders worked through the night to fight the fires.

In Sonoma County, Santa Rosa's city manager declared the fires a local emergency.

The Kaiser Permanente hospital in Santa Rosa was under evacuation, the fire department said. News footage showed patients wheeled out on stretchers.

Read More