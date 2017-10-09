Miami Dolphins OL coach resigns after video shows him snorting white substance

Story highlights Foerster says he's focused on getting help

The team says it will help him get the help he needs

(CNN) Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has quit his position after a video was released on social media showing him snorting a white powdery substance.

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said in a statement released Monday. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during a training camp in Davie, Florida.

According to the New York Daily News, the video was posted to Facebook by Kijuana Nige, but has since been deleted. The post that accompanied the video -- which also has been deleted -- said Foerster sent the video to her "professing his love," the Daily News said.

"The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low," Nige said, per the report. "No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an (anthem), dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y'all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️"

CNN contacted a person via an email account associated with Nige's Facebook page, but they refused to answer any questions from CNN.

