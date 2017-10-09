Story highlights A diplomatic rift began with the arrest of a US consular staff member in Turkey

The two nations have suspended visa services for one another

(CNN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the US embassy's deputy chief in an escalating diplomatic row that has put both nations' visa services on ice.

State-run news agency Anadolu reported that the Foreign Ministry planned to tell Philip Kosnett of the US mission in Ankara that they expected the US to lift its visa suspension, which affects all non-immigrant visa services in the country.

The latest tit-for-tat between Ankara and Washington began last week, when a staff member from the US consulate in Istanbul was arrested.

Washington responded with the visa freeze and Ankara responded by doing the same.

With some exceptions, the move effectively blocks Turks from travel to the United States, and vice versa, indefinitely.

