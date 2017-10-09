Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is calling for Sen. Bob Corker to resign after a public feud between President Donald Trump and the Tennessee Republican boiled over this week.

"If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately," Bannon said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday night.

Bannon said Monday that Corker's comments illustrate how establishment Republicans feel about Trump.

"This is what they think about President Trump behind closed doors," Bannon told Hannity. "He happened to tell The New York Times exactly what he thought, it's totally unacceptable. In a time of war, we have troops in Afghanistan, in the Northwest pacific and Korea, we have a major problem that could be like World War I in the South China Sea, in the Persian Gulf, we have American lives at risk every day."