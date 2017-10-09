Story highlights The figures come from an Interior Department report given to a congressional panel

Non-commercial travel for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has so far cost $72,849

(CNN) Just over $971,000 was spent on non-commercial travel for interior secretaries in the Obama administration during a seven-year period, according to records obtained by CNN.

That would include travel on both chartered planes as well as on Interior Department aircraft.

The Interior Department submitted records detailing the non-commercial travel of former secretaries Ken Salazar and Sally Jewell to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, saying $971,634 was spent on 81 trips. It came as part of a request to various Cabinet departments for their non-commercial travel records following recent controversy over Cabinet secretaries' travel.

The non-commercial travel for current Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has so far cost $72,849 on six trips since he took office in March.

Forty-eight trips by Salazar between 2010 and 2012 cost $586,196. Salazar was the Obama administration's first interior secretary.

Read More