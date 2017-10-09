Story highlights On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump vowed to address the opioid epidemic

First lady Melania Trump will tour a drug treatment center Tuesday

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump will embark on a visit Tuesday morning to Huntington, West Virginia, with the specific purpose of visiting Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction.

It will be the first lady's first visit to a drug treatment center since her husband took office. Lily's Place offers medical care to infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which occurs when newborns have been exposed to addictive substances during a mother's pregnancy. The center also offers support, education, and counseling services to families and caregivers, per its website.

"To help babies born addicted truly succeed, we must help their parents succeed," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN when asked why Trump opted to spotlight infants.

Every 25 minutes, a baby is born suffering from opioid withdrawal in the United States, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a statistic described as a "dramatic increase."

The devastating opioid epidemic in the United States has only worsened in recent years, something President Donald Trump vowed to address on the campaign trail. In March, the President signed an executive order establishing the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. And in August, he instructed the administration "to use all appropriate emergency and other authorities to respond to the crisis."

