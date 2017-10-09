Story highlights Ivana Trump has a book coming out Tuesday

She called herself 'first lady' in an interview Monday

(CNN) President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, called herself "first lady" in an interview Monday ahead of the release of her memoir, "Raising Trump." Now his current wife, first lady Melania Trump, is firing back, slamming her comments as "attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

Trump boasted of having the "direct number" to her ex-husband at the White House, telling ABC News she talks to the President about once every 14 days.

"I have the direct number to White House but I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm first lady, OK?" she told ABC, laughing.

The current and only first lady fired back via a sharply-worded statement to CNN from her communications director, Stephanie Grisham.

Ivana Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left.

"Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books," Grisham said, adding, "There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

