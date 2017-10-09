Ivanka Trump calls on Congress to act on immigration

Story highlights Ivanka Trump attends Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

When asked about DACA recipients, she says the issue "needs a long-term congressional fix"

(CNN) Ivanka Trump waded into the immigration debate Monday evening, calling the fate of immigrants who have been covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program a "very complicated issue."

"You do have the question of the Dreamers: 800,000 young people, most of whom are under 25, most of whom are women. What role should the Dreamers be playing in the future workforce?" moderator Nina Easton asked Trump during a panel discussion at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.

"This is a very complicated issue that needs a long-term congressional fix," she said, prompting murmurs from the audience, which included female business powerhouses, including Diane Von Furstenberg and Sheryl Sandberg.

Monday's response was the first time Ivanka Trump has addressed the topic of immigration since her father took office, usually opting to stay away from controversial political topics.

President Donald Trump announced he would end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, at the beginning of last month, but gave Congress a six-month window in which to act to make the program permanent.

Read More