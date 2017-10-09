Pruitt announces withdrawal of Clean Power Plan

Story highlights CNN obtained the leaked proposal over the weekend

The Clean Power Plan requires states to meet specific carbon emission reduction standards based on their individual energy consumption

Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Monday his agency's plans to withdraw the Clean Power Plan, the sweeping Obama-era rule regulating greenhouse gas emissions.

Pruitt said he will sign the proposed rule Tuesday.

CNN obtained a copy of the leaked proposal to repeal the milestone Clean Power Plan, the outcome of President Donald Trump's executive orders calling for the review of the plan and questions the legality of the original rule.

"Under the interpretation proposed in this notice, the CPP exceeds the EPA's statutory authority and would be repealed," the proposal reads. "The EPA welcomes comment on the legal interpretation addressed in this proposed rulemaking."

The proposal also says the EPA has yet to determine whether it will create an additional rule on the regulation of greenhouse gases.

