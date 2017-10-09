Story highlights The meeting comes as Trump courts Senate support for his tax and immigration plans

Trump and Graham have had a long and complicated relationship

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump went golfing Monday with Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The outing comes as Trump courts Senate support for his tax and immigration plans. He's currently feuding with GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, and with only 52 Republican-controlled Senate seats, Trump can ill afford to lose significant support among his party to pass his legislative agenda.

But Trump and Graham, a South Carolina Republican and frequent critic of the President who unsuccessfully ran against him in the 2016 presidential primaries, have had a long and complicated relationship.

During the election, Trump famously read Graham's personal cell phone number out loud to hundreds assembled for a South Carolina campaign rally in July 2015. Even after Graham dropped out of the election, he continued to slam Trump's campaign, telling voters they should tell Trump he should "go to hell."

