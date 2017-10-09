Story highlights Pence left after several 49ers protested the National Anthem Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis

Trump campaign sent fundraising email touting Pence's actions

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump sent an email Monday praising Vice President Mike Pence for walking out of an NFL football game -- and seeking donations in the wake of the National Anthem controversy.

"Yesterday members of the San Francisco 49ers took a knee during our National Anthem," a fundraising email sent out on Monday reads. "Their stunt showed the world that they don't believe our flag is worth standing for. But your Vice President REFUSED to dignify their disrespect for our anthem, our flag, and the many brave soldiers who have died for their freedoms."

In the email, which had the subject line, "VP under fire for standing for" the US flag, Trump said he was "so proud of the vice president" for his early departure from a football game Sunday after some players knelt during the National Anthem.

"I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag or our National Anthem," Pence said in a statement posted on Twitter.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

While Trump characterized Pence as being under fire for standing for the anthem, in reality, Pence was criticized for the price tag of the trip to Indianapolis which amounted to little more than a photo-op.

Read More