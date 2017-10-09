Corker: Trump setting US 'on the path to World War III'

Story highlights The flare-up highlights the long-simmering differences between GOP leaders and the President

It also comes as Trump prepares to press Congress to advance his agenda

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bob Corker, who engaged in a public feud with President Donald Trump over the weekend, said Trump is setting the country "on the path to World War III."

"He concerns me," Corker added. "He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation."

The newspaper did not expand on the "World War III" comments beyond mentioning the quote in the first paragraph of the story.

Trump and Corker, who is not running for re-election in 2018, launched into a Twitter spat Sunday morning in a major public falling out, making the Tennessean the latest senior Republican lawmaker to openly criticize Trump over his statements online and off.

