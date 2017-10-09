Story highlights The debate is on as to whether legislation or the ATF will address bump stocks

Republican leaders plan to highlight their plans to change the tax system

(CNN) After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the debate on Capitol Hill about what to do about bump fire stocks -- the devices which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at a dramatically increased speed -- will continue this week.

Top Republican leaders are pressing President Donald Trump's administration to have the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issue a ruling to regulate these accessories to avoid having a major gun vote in Congress, but others -- especially Democrats -- argue that legislation is needed to address the issue.

A bipartisan measure in the House is likely to get additional support as many members, even some conservatives, indicate they could support a vote on guns -- something that hasn't happened on Capitol Hill in a generation.

The House is expected to approve a $29 billion disaster relief package to support victims of Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey , but some conservatives are arguing that this legislation contains elements that don't qualify as emergency measures and are calling for spending cuts to offset the new federal money.

