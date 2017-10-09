As Democrats denounce Weinstein, Clintons and Obama stay mum

Story highlights The Clintons and Obama did not immediately respond to the report on long-time Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein

Aides to Clinton have questioned why former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has not addressed the issue

Washington (CNN) Many Democratic office holders were quick to repudiate disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein following a bombshell report detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment.

But former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton -- all of whom have longstanding ties to Weinstein, a major Democratic Party fundraiser -- have not publicly addressed the accusations.

Representatives for the Clintons have not responded to comment for this story, and Obama's office declined to comment.

The recent report in The New York Times cataloged accusations of sexual harassment against the filmmaker that spanned three decades. Three days after the report, Weinstein was fired by the company he co-founded.

Longtime Hillary Clinton aides have been confused by the former secretary of state's silence on the issue, questioning -- in private -- why she has not weighed in at all.