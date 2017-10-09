Trump's self-defeating war

Story highlights Scott Jennings: The emergence of two new fronts in Trump's war on the Republican establishment endangers his ability to deliver on his campaign promises

Scott Jennings is a CNN contributor and former special assistant to President George W. Bush. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The emergence of two new fronts in President Donald Trump's war on the Republican establishment endangers his ability to deliver on his campaign promises.

Last weekend may prove to have been a pivotal moment in the Trump presidency. It might determine whether he succeeds in enacting his agenda -- or if his presidency will simply be a series of reactions to weather emergencies and world crises.

Trump's Twitter feud with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker laid bare frustrations felt on both sides of the insider/outsider dynamic churning in Washington. For the Trump outsiders, the President's tweets underscored their frustration with a lack of progress on health care and tax reform. For Washington's GOP establishment insiders, Corker's comments highlighted their exasperation with Trump -- who they believe is sabotaging his own agenda and threatening national security.

Trump needs Corker more than Corker needs Trump, especially now that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman has announced his retirement. In fact, Trump needs all Senate Republicans (minus two) to enact tax reform, which was already on life support before the social media slap fight.

Add Corker to the list of Senate Republicans with whom the President seems at war. Susan Collins of Maine, John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina beat him to it. Throw in Rand Paul of Kentucky who, though he appears to have a personal relationship with the President, "... really doesn't help us on anything," according to one senior administration official.

