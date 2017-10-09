Facebook and Google need to own their role in spreading misinformation -- and fix it

Story highlights Jonathon Morgan: For years hostile governments, terrorist groups, and internet trolls have manipulated public discussion

Jonathon Morgan is the CEO of New Knowledge, a cognitive security startup, and founder of Data for Democracy, a global volunteer tech collective. Previously he advised the White House and State Department during the Obama administration about combating terrorist propaganda online. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Every day we learn more about the scale and effectiveness of Russian influence operations during the 2016 US election. The implications for our political process are ominous, but the problem runs much deeper. For years hostile foreign governments, terrorist groups, and armies of internet trolls have manipulated public discussion, both in the United States and around the world.

We must understand Russia's manipulative attack during last year's presidential elections in a broader context: as a relatively traditional propaganda operation that achieved unprecedented reach because social media companies are either unable or choose not to defend themselves.

Every time our society falls victim to an information attack, we blame the attacker, but not their weapons. It's hard to accept that the platforms we use to chat with friends and share baby photos can have such a powerful impact in shaping democracy. Platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter have fundamental flaws that must be fixed if we're going to protect ourselves in the future.

At its peak in 2013, ISIS mobilized tens of thousands of social media accounts to spread their message and radicalize Americans. They created horrific but compelling content, and used their social bot armies to force that content into the mainstream. They were manipulating the underlying mechanics of social media, tricking platforms like Twitter, Tumblr, and YouTube into amplifying their message to the widest possible audience.

ISIS lit a fuse with its message of hate and violence, but these social media platforms powered the explosion, making it simple to share and spread nearly instantaneously. Years later, tech companies have finally acknowledged the severity of the problem, establishing the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism in June, 2017.

