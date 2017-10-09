SNL's curious silence on alleged sex harasser

Story highlights Kate Maltby: SNL left out Weinstein jokes, carrying on a grim tradition of enabling sexual harassers with silence or by downplaying claims

She says the cynical politicization of the Weinstein case deflects the outrage away from its target: sexual exploitation of women by men in power

(CNN) Viewers of Saturday Night Live noticed something missing this weekend. NBC's late night sketch show sets out to skewer the cultural zeitgeist. And what showbiz story captured the cultural zeitgeist this week better than the tale of Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood titan who has (finally) been accused in print of decades of sexual harassment?

SNL's executive producer Lorne Michaels explained that the show had not made any jokes at Weinstein's expense this week because Weinstein's influence is "a New York thing." Which is funny, because here in London my friends and I had logged online eagerly on Sunday morning to catch up with what SNL made of America's most famous new alleged predator.

Michaels was serving up flat-out nonsense about our interest in the case, of course, but also about Weinstein's influence. Weinstein wasn't merely one of the most powerful men in New York, or in California; his sway was spread across the planet.

The woman who have accused him of appearing to require sexual contact for career promotion include actresses and other women in the movie business from Italy, Britain and New Zealand; all looked to the US film industry, as so many others like them do, to make their living.

But wherever we come from, all women know a Harvey Weinstein. He's the guy a few tiers up from us at work -- usually a few decades older -- who offers to help talk up our promotion prospects in-house as he puts a hand on our knee. He's the politician who asks if we've ever fancied being a candidate, then insists we meet somewhere very private to discuss it.