Pence's stunt further inflames the nation

Jemar Tisby is the co-host of the "Pass The Mic" podcast where he discusses race, religion, and culture. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence, former governor of Indiana, traveled to Indianapolis to attend a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, but he didn't even make it to kickoff. Pence left after several 49ers players knelt during the National Anthem. Later he tweeted that he would not, "dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem." But the entire spectacle represented an act of performative outrage likely scripted in advance.

With a nation already so divided over the President Donald Trump's words and actions -- as well as the continued tensions around policing in minority communities -- political figures, especially the man who holds the second highest office in the land, should be agents of unity. Even if Pence disagrees with the protests, he does not need to increase the acrimony through a public spectacle that could only elicit further outrage.

Pence left the game Sunday in the midst of an ongoing national debate about the "Take A Knee" movement initiated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to protest police brutality. It was likely no accident that Pence happened to attend this Colts game against the 49ers, Kaepernick's old team. Some of Kaepernick's former teammates, including Eric Reid, have continued the protest; Reid said of Pence's actions: "This is PR."

In a tweet later that afternoon, Pence's boss, President Trump said , "I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country," bolstering conjecture that the walkout was staged, as did the fact that the pool of journalists accompanying Pence was asked to stay in vans outside the stadium. So Pence's walkout served as a heavy-handed way to stoke his boss's base.

Even though I agree with the players who are kneeling to protest an unjust criminal justice system, I also support Pence's right to walk out of a football game. The real issue in the vice president's actions isn't free speech. It's that his performance of outrage is opportunism of the basest and most blatant sort. This political pandering has irrefutably tied Mike Pence to Donald Trump's brand of belligerency. This walkout clearly demonstrates that Pence is not merely guilty by association, he's just plain guilty of stirring up further division.