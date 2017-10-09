Breaking News

F1: Vettel's title bid fizzles out after spark plug failure at Suzuka

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 8:46 AM ET, Mon October 9, 2017

Melbourne: First blood to VettelThe German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.

Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel 25 points
Hamilton 18 points
Bottas 15 points
Shanghai: Hamilton fights backHamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.

Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel 43 points
Hamilton 43 points
Bottas 23 points
Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.

Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel 68 points
Hamilton 61 points
Bottas 38 points
Sochi: Bottas scores maiden winAfter claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 4
Vettel 86 points
Hamilton 73 points
Bottas 63 points
Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in SpainAfter missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.

Drivers' title race after round 5
Vettel 104 points
Hamilton 98 points
Bottas 63 points
Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of seasonVettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.

Drivers' title race after round 6
Vettel 129 points
Hamilton 104 points
Bottas 75 points
Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.

Drivers' title race after round 7
Vettel 141 points
Hamilton 129 points
Bottas 93 points
Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clashA chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.

Drivers' title race after round 8
Vettel 153 points
Hamilton 139 points
Bottas 111 points
Spielberg: Bottas scores second win Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 9
Vettel 171 points
Hamilton 151 points
Bottas 136 points
Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.


Drivers' title race after round 10
Vettel 177 points
Hamilton 176 points
Bottas 154 points
Budapest: Vettel bounces backAnother race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.

Drivers' title race after round 11
Vettel 202 points
Hamilton 188 points
Bottas 169 points
Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.

Drivers' title race after round 12
Vettel 220 points
Hamilton 213 points
Bottas 179 points
Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yardAfter trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.

Drivers' title race after round 13
Hamilton 238 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 197 points
Marina Bay Street Circuit: Ferrari crashes outDisaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton's lead over Vettel to 28 points.

Drivers' title race after round 14
Hamilton 263 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 212 points
Sepang International Circuit: Verstappen makes more historyMax Verstappen celebrates after a superb victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver had endured a miserable run of luck in 2017 with seven retirements in the 14 previous grands prix. But any disappointment was banished in Malaysia as he sped to a second career F1 win. The Dutchman, who turned 20 on September 30, was already the youngest-ever F1 race winner. With victory in Malaysia he is now the second youngest winner too.

Lewis Hamilton was a distant second to Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth after starting in last place, which all means that Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel to 34 points.


Drivers' title race after round 15
Hamilton 281 points
Vettel 247 points
Bottas 222 points
Suzuka: Hamilton closes in on fourth titleLewis Hamilton took a giant step towards a fourth world title at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Briton led from start to finish to scoop his eighth win of the season while Sebastian Vettel suffered a DNF, limping out with engine issues at the start of the race. The Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed another good weekend, finishing second and third respectively.

Hamilton's victory means he now has a 59-point lead with four races remaining and will clinch the 2017 drivers' championship if he outscores Vettel by 16 points at the US Grand Prix in Austin on October 22.

Drivers' title race after round 16
Hamilton 306 points
Vettel 247 points
Bottas 234 points
  Vettel's 2017 F1 challenge fading fast
  Hamilton opens up 59-point title lead
  Briton can win drivers' title at US GP

(CNN)It's a problem that you'd expect on a cold, dark morning ahead of a morning commute, not in the glare of a Formula One starting grid.

But it turns out that even motorsport's most feted marque suffers from mundane motoring mishaps -- spark plug failure.
Ferrari spotted the problem on Sebastian Vettel's car minutes before Sunday's race, but frantic attempts to change the offending spark plug on the grid failed and six laps into the race, the German driver retired.
    End of the road? Vettel is surrounded by Ferrari mechanics in the pit garage at Suzuka.
    End of the road? Vettel is surrounded by Ferrari mechanics in the pit garage at Suzuka.
    It was the latest hammer blow to Vettel's title chances as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took the checkered flag at Suzuka and extended his championship lead to an almost unassailable 59 points with four races to go.
    Vettel's DNF comes hot on the heels of his teammate Kimi Raikkonen's DNS at Malaysian Grand Prix the weekend before. For two weeks running now, Ferrari mechanics have scrambled to fix their drivers' car on the grid.
    And lest we forget the calamities in Singapore where the two Ferraris dramatically crashed into one another and out of the race under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
    The team remain tight-lipped on the issues at Suzuka. Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene declined to speak to the media after the race in Japan, and didn't go into any detail in comments posted on Ferrari's official website.
    Meanwhile Vettel's public pronouncements focused on his desire to "protect" the team after its latest failure.
    "It's normal you're critical, especially if things go wrong, it's part of our job," Vettel told reporters.
    "I feel I need to protect (the team) -- we've done an incredible job so far. It is obviously a pity the last two races with the reliability issues, but you know, it's like that sometimes. Of course it hurts, and we're all disappointed," he added.
    "But now we need to get back, get some rest and then go flat-out for the last four races and see what happens."
    Ferrari last won the drivers' title in 2007 -- Kimi Raikkonen beat Hamilton by a single point -- and a decade on the early signs in the 2017 season had been so promising for the Italian team.
    Hamilton trailed Vettel by 14 points heading into the summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix, but even "flat-out" probably won't be enough to salvage a championship that just five weeks ago was Vettel's to lose.
    A combination of Ferrari's unreliability and a resurgent Lewis Hamilton has turned Vettel from favorite to a rank outsider to win a fifth world title.
    Since returning from F1's summer break Hamilton has picked up 118 points (four wins and one second place) while Vettel has managed a paltry 45.
    If Hamilton wins the US Grand Prix (on October 22) and Vettel finishes lower than fifth the championship will be over and the waiting for Ferrari will go on.
    "It's kind of unbelievable... we are where we are," Hamilton said, when asked about the title race and Ferrari's spluttering challenge.
    "I was excited to have a good race with Sebastian here as I was in the last race but obviously he's been incredibly unfortunate.
    "There's still a long way to go -- 100 points is a lot of points. Anything can happen in life, so I've just go to keep my head down and hopefully continue to perform like this."
    For Ferrari and Vettel it will be a question of keeping their heads up.