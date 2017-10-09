Jerusalem (CNN) Under a white tent on the shores of the Dead Sea, Huda Abuarquob's frustration melted away. Dancing arm-in-arm with thousands of Israeli and Palestinian women, she felt hope surround her.

The women, who came together Sunday morning in the "Peace Tent," had marched through the desert to the lowest point on earth, to demand an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many were dressed in white as a symbol of peace.

The march was the culmination of two weeks of events, attended by more than 30,000 women, throughout Israel and the West Bank, organized by Women Wage Peace, a grassroots organization calling for a "bilaterally acceptable political agreement."

Thousands of women gathered to demand that their leaders work towards a peace agreement.

After watching political leaders on both sides of the intractable conflict fail to bring peace, Abuarquob, a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron, felt it was time for women to make their mark "because women matter, because women are inclusive, because women gave so much trust to the leaders here and the leaders failed us."

The last round of negotiations, led by then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, fell apart in April 2014, with the two sides blaming each other. A few months later, Israel and Gaza were at war.

Read More