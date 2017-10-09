Story highlights Wife and husband among those who died after Florida nursing home lost A/C after Irma

The family has an ongoing lawsuit against the facility

(CNN) Two more former residents of a Florida nursing home have died roughly a month after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility's air conditioning, the Hollywood Police Department announced Monday. The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills failed to evacuate residents from the sweltering heat in the days following the storm.

One of the newly reported deaths, 90-year-old Cecilia Franco, was the wife of another resident, Miguel Antonio Franco, who died in the week following the hurricane.

The 14th person to die was 95-year-old Francesca Andrade.

By September 13, when officials first learned that the patients were suffering in hazardous conditions, eight residents were confirmed dead, ages 71 to 99. Three more died the following week, and a 57-year-old woman died the week after.

Franco's family is one of several that have filed lawsuits against the nursing home. In September, they alleged that the facility didn't provide proper care to Franco, who the family said was in serious condition at the time. She died Monday morning in hospice care.

Read More