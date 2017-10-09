Story highlights Two hospitals have evacuated patients as wildfires spread across Northern California

Wildfires have hit at least 57,000 acres, destroying hundreds of structures

(CNN) At least two hospitals in Northern California evacuated patients as deadly wildfires spread across at least 57,000 acres, destroying 1,500 structures, officials said Monday.

Roughly 130 patients were evacuated from Kaiser Permanente's Santa Rosa medical center on Monday morning. They were transported to Kaiser Permanente's San Rafael center and other local hospitals and evacuation sites, according to a statement by the health system.

Another 70 patients were evacuated from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital to other area hospitals by 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from Sutter Health. "The hospital has no known structural damage, but remains closed at this time," the statement said.

"Kaiser Permanente is closely monitoring the situation in Napa and Sonoma counties," the health system said. "Our top priority is the safety of our patients, members, staff and our community."

Patients were captured on camera emerging from the hospital with protective masks, some using walkers or wheelchairs. Others were being wheeled on gurneys toward ambulances and city buses.

