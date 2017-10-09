Story highlights The hospital thanked Aldean for his visit

(CNN) Country music star Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas a week after a deadly mass shooting to visit with some of the victims.

The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada posted to Facebook a photo of Aldean outside of its trauma center Sunday with a message of gratitude to the singer.

"Our extreme gratitude to Country Music Star Jason Aldean for visiting UMC today," the post says. "Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong."

Aldean and his band had been performing during the Route 91 Harvest Festival last Sunday when Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room above the country music event, killing at least 58 people and injuring nearly 500 in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.