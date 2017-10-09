(CNN) Harvey Weinstein was officially let go from the company he co-founded on Sunday, days after The New York Times published a story exposing nearly three decades of sexual harassment allegations against the film titan.

Meryl Streep

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.

One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.

The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

Dame Judi Dench

"Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."

Julianne Moore

"1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. 2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others."

Patricia Arquette

"If there is a way to cure yourself of being a predator than I hope harvey learns what it is & shares it with the world. It's an epidemic."

Director Kevin Smith

"He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed."