Story highlights She announced the death of her son

Another son died in 2012

(CNN) Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.

A spokesperson for Premiere Networks, which syndicates Rene's show through iHeartMedia, confirmed to CNN that she is on hiatus and pointed to a statement Rene posted over the weekend.

"My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you," she wrote. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life."

"He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now," Rene added.

"My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on... but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through," the statement continued. "I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family."

