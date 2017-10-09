'Blade Runner,' 'Westworld' test our empathy

(CNN) The following contains major spoilers about "Blade Runner 2049."

Like HBO's "Westworld," "Blade Runner 2049" tinkered with the DNA of the original movie in reimagining it for the 21st century. In both, the formula includes asking an audience to empathize with artificial intelligence, at a time when such compassion -- even toward fellow citizens with opposing viewpoints -- is often in short supply.

"Westworld" toyed with expectations by essentially flipping the script. Set in an elaborate amusement park for adults, the series departed from Michael Crichton's original -- where the robots went wild and began killing guests -- to probe the dawning sentience of those creations. Suddenly, the people mistreating them were the bad guys, even if the androids could be rebooted after each sordid encounter.

"Blade Runner" adopts a similar approach. Its central character, K, played by Ryan Gosling, is a replicant, one charged with hunting down his misbehaving brethren.

Ridley Scott's first film also showed sympathy for these constructs, and there's still debate about the true nature of Harrison Ford's character. In the new plot, K hopes that he might be special in a way that evokes "Pinocchio," as did another movie about a not-quite-real boy, Steven Spielberg's "A.I."

