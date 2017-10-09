12 Rohingya refugees killed after boat capsizes fleeing Myanmar

Story highlights At least 519,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since late August

A month-long ceasefire called by a Rohingya militant group ends Monday

(CNN) At least 12 Rohingya refugees, including 10 children, died after their boat capsized as they tried to flee Myanmar for Bangladesh, officials told CNN.

A fishing trawler capsized on the Naf River late Sunday evening local time, said Ariful Islam, commanding officer of the Bangladesh Border Guard in Teknaf, on the border with Myanmar.

Islam said his team rescued 13 people by pulling them from the water into their boats.

"They (were) so distressed," Islam said of those rescued. "We have provided them with first aid and food. Now they are in the camps."

He added it was unclear how many people were on board the boat or if any are still missing: "You never know, we might find more bodies."