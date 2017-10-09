Story highlights Campaigning begins Tuesday for October 22 election

Ruling party could face stiff challenge from upstart party formed by Tokyo's governor

Tokyo (CNN) Japanese politicians spring into campaign mode Tuesday as the countdown to the country's snap general election -- scheduled for October 22 -- begins.

In the course of the coming weeks, candidates will take to the streets, plastering neighborhoods with fliers and posters, and drumming up support via car-mounted loudspeakers as they contest 465 seats in the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Final registration for candidacy takes place Tuesday, and while it remains unlikely, former defense minister and current Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has not yet ruled out running for a seat in the Diet, as the leader of the newly-formed Party of Hope.

The sudden appearance of Koike, a former TV anchor, as a populist and astute political player has upended the normally staid, male-dominated world of Japanese politics.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has held power for five years, has seen his popularity fall significantly in the wake of two corruption scandals . His decision to call a snap election, analysts say, was aimed at taking advantage of a recent uptick in ratings.

Read More