Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, October 9

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 4:23 PM ET, Mon October 9, 2017

ESPN suspended SportsCenter host Jemele Hill for two weeks after she tweeted Sunday about NFL protests.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The Las Vegas killer took Valium for anxiousness, wagered up to a million dollars a night and wandered around glitzy casinos in sweatpants and flip-flops. Those new details and more about Stephen Paddock emerged from a 97-page court deposition obtained exclusively by CNN.
-- Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from the film company he co-founded, three days after a New York Times investigation detailed numerous incidents of alleged sexual harassment by him. Now questions are swirling about what's next for Weinstein and Hollywood at large.
-- GOP Sen. Bob Corker engaged in a public feud with President Trump over the weekend after comments Corker made in an interview with The New York Times. Here are Corker's most damning quotes about Trump.
    -- An attorney for the Russian billionaire who allegedly pushed for the June 2016 meeting between senior members of Trump's team and a Russian lawyer says he has documents showing the meeting wasn't really about dirt on Hillary Clinton.
    -- Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Indianapolis to watch a football game Sunday, and then abruptly left when some players knelt during the National Anthem. Here's how much that trip, which is widely being called a PR stunt, cost taxpayers.
    -- California's governor declared a state of emergency as 14 fast-moving wildfires burn in the state, affecting at least 57,000 acres.
    -- The EPA announced plans to withdraw the Clean Power Plan, the sweeping Obama-era rule regulating greenhouse gas emissions.
    -- Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, called herself "first lady" and said she had a "direct number" to the White House. Actual first lady Melania Trump fired back.
    -- American professor Richard Thaler won the Nobel Prize in economics for groundbreaking research into why people make bad decisions.
    -- Dove took down an ad Sunday after receiving backlash that the ad was racist.