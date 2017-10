(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The Las Vegas killer took Valium for anxiousness, wagered up to a million dollars a night and wandered around glitzy casinos in sweatpants and flip-flops. Those new details and more about Stephen Paddock emerged from a 97-page court deposition obtained exclusively by CNN.

-- Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from the film company he co-founded, three days after a New York Times investigation detailed numerous incidents of alleged sexual harassment by him. Now questions are swirling about what's next for Weinstein and Hollywood at large.

-- GOP Sen. Bob Corker engaged in a public feud with President Trump over the weekend after comments Corker made in an interview with The New York Times. Here are Corker's most damning quotes about Trump.

-- An attorney for the Russian billionaire who allegedly pushed for the June 2016 meeting between senior members of Trump's team and a Russian lawyer says he has documents showing the meeting wasn't really about dirt on Hillary Clinton.