United States and Turkey mutually suspend visa services

Story highlights The US embassy said it was "deeply disturbed" by the arrest of US consulate employee

The move effectively blocks travel to respective countries indefinitely

(CNN) Both the United States and Turkey have suspended all non-immigrant visa services for travel between the two countries, after last week's arrest of a US consulate employee in Istanbul.

With some exceptions, the move effectively blocks Turks from travel to the United States, and vice versa, indefinitely.

The United States said it was "deeply disturbed" by the employee's arrest, after he was charged over alleged links to Pennsylvania-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey has pushed for the United States to extradite Gulen, who they blame for last summer's failed coup, although Gulen himself denies any involvement.

"Recent events have forced the United States government to reassess the commitment of government of Turkey to the security of US mission and personnel," the statement by the US mission in Ankara said.

