Pence leaves Colts game after anthem protest

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence left a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after some players knelt during the national anthem, saying he did not want to "dignify" the event.

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence wrote on Twitter.

The vice president went on to issue a full statement opposing the protest.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, earlier posted a picture of himself in his wife Karen Pence at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he in a Colts hat and shirt and the second lady sporting a team jersey.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

An aide to the vice president told reporters traveling with him that Pence left the game in Indianapolis after several 49ers players knelt during the anthem.

