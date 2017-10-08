Donald Trump just claimed he invented 'fake news'

(CNN) Donald Trump has a grandiose view of himself and his centrality to, well, everything.

He is the first mover. He comes up with things. Like the idea of putting the words "fake" and "news" together.

"The media is really, the word, one of the greatest of all terms I've come up with, is 'fake,'" Trump told Mike Huckabee in an interview for the two-time Republican presidential candidate's new show on the Trinity Broadcasting Network. "I guess other people have used it perhaps over the years but I've never noticed it. And it's a shame. And they really hurt the country. Because they take away the spirit of the country."

It's not entirely clear from the quote above whether Trump is claiming that he invented the word "fake" or just that he was the first person to use the phrase "fake news."