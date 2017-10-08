The price tag for Pence's trip to Indianapolis

(CNN) How much did Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Indianapolis to watch -- and then abruptly leave -- a football game Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers cost?

Here is an estimate of just the air costs (which does not include costs of advance personnel, Secret Service or support on the ground).

According to the Air Force, flying a C-32, the model of plane used for Air Force 2, for one hour costs about $30,000. Pence's flight from Las Vegas to Indianapolis Saturday took about three hours and 20 minutes, so it cost about $100,000

Pence then flew from Indianapolis to Los Angeles on Sunday, which took about four hours and 45 minutes, costing about $142,500.

The grand total: about $242,500.

