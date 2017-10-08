Story highlights Sen. Bob Corker announced last month he would not seek re-election

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Bob Corker in a series of tweets Sunday, days after the Tennessee Republican made public comments criticizing him.

"Senator Bob Corker 'begged' me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said 'NO' and he dropped out (said he could not win without..." Trump wrote in a series of three consecutive tweets . "..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!"

"...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!" Trump added.

Corker responded by tweeting an insult to Trump later Sunday morning.

"It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning," Corker wrote.

