Sen. Chris Murphy: Pulling out of Iran deal a 'self-inflicted wound'

Washington (CNN) Sen. Chris Murphy said Sunday that a decision by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement would harm the US and benefit Iran.

"The President is about to impose on himself and this country a dramatic self-inflicted wound because by pulling out of this agreement, Iran will go back onto a path to develop a nuclear weapon," the Connecticut Democrat said on CNN's "State of the Union."

If the US exits the agreement, Iran would still receive sanctions relief from other nations party to the deal, and the move would also make Tehran "look like the victim," Murphy said.

"They will get everything they want," he said.

In a televised interview with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee that aired Saturday night, Trump also wouldn't say if the US was planning to get rid of the Iran deal.

Read More