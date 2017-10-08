Washington (CNN) Sen. Chris Murphy said Sunday he supported narrow legislation banning bump fire stocks and viewed such a bill as a first step on gun control.

"I am willing to move forward with the Republicans on banning these bump stocks," the Connecticut Democrat said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Murphy, an outspoken supporter of gun control legislation whose state suffered a mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown in 2012, said the country was facing an "important moment" in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre because even the National Rifle Association supports a review of bump fire stocks to see if they are in accordance with federal law.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said bump stocks -- devices that enable someone to essentially convert the fire of a semi-automatic rifle into that of an automatic one -- were found in the Las Vegas gunman's hotel room.

Murphy stressed that he viewed a ban as an initial move on gun control and said Congress should mandate background checks for all gun purchases.

