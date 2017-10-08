Bob Corker may be right about Donald Trump's White House

Story highlights GOP senator's tweet about White House being an adult day care center wasn't far off the mark, writes Michael D'Antonio

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In the end, Donald Trump finally pushed Sen. Bob Corker to the point of exasperation, frustration and exhaustion felt by vast numbers of Americans who despair of the President's behavior. "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center," tweeted Corker, referring to his fellow Republican as if he needs constant minding. "Someone obviously missed their shift this morning."

Corker was provoked by early Sunday morning statements from Trump. who said, via Twitter, "Senator Bob Corker 'begged' me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee, I said 'NO' and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement)." Trump also said Corker asked to become secretary of state but, "I said 'NO THANKS.'" He also said Corker "didn't have the guts" to seek re-election in 2018.

The capital letters suggest the tweets came straight from the President. He loves capital letters. But the timing and content are more important indicators of authenticity. Trump's social media outbursts are more vivid on weekends, when he's likely home alone.

And true Trump tweets resonate with a tone -- "guts" and "begged me" are classics -- that makes it seem like he doesn't quite understand where he is, or what is required of him. (Never mind that Corker's chief of staff, Todd Womack, challenged Trump's account of the facts: "The President called Sen. Corker on Monday afternoon and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times.")

The fact that Trump could conduct stream-of-consciousness carping from the confines of the same White House that had been occupied by the likes of Lincoln, FDR and Ronald Reagan suggests that he may not be aware of his surroundings. As he tweets about TV shows, we can see that his mind is too often fixed on matters beneath a president. And when he does focus on something important, like national security, he indulges in silliness about the "Rocket Man" (Kim Jong Un) or praises himself: "Wow, Senator Luther Strange picked up a lot of additional support since my endorsement."

