Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins Japanese GP

59 points clear in F1 title race

Spark plug misfire derails Sebastian Vettel

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton took full advantage of rival Sebastian Vettel's latest misfortune to win the Japanese Grand Prix Sunday and extend his advantage in the F1 title race to a commanding 59 points.

A misfiring spark plug saw a frustrated Vettel retire his Ferrari early in the 53-lap race at Suzuka, leaving the way clear for pole sitter Hamilton to claim his eighth victory of the season for Mercedes.

Just six weeks ago Vettel was leading the championship, but a first corner crash in Singapore then technical woes in Malaysia and the 16th round in Japan have left Hamilton in a strong position to win his fourth world title.

An early retirement has left Sebastian Vettel's title challenge in tatters as he trails Lewis Hamilton by 59 points.

With Vettel sidelined, Malaysia winner Max Verstappen emerged as the main threat to Hamilton, finishing in second place, with his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo completing the podium.

Hamilton's Mercedes also suffered a technical issue and he had to survive a late scare as Dutchman Verstappen closed rapidly, but he held on to secure his 61st career victory, his fifth in the last seven races to put him in the box seat in the championship race.

