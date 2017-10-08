Story highlights
(CNN)Lewis Hamilton took full advantage of rival Sebastian Vettel's misfortune to win the Japanese Grand Prix Sunday and extend his advantage in the F1 title race to a commanding 59 points.
A misfiring spark plug saw a frustrated Vettel retire his Ferrari early in the 53-lap race at Suzuka, leaving the way clear for pole sitter Hamilton to claim his eighth victory of the season for Mercedes.
Just six weeks ago Vettel was leading the championship, but a first corner crash in Singapore then technical woes in Malaysia and the 16th round in Japan have left Hamilton in a strong position to win his fourth world title.
With Vettel sidelined, Malaysia winner Max Verstappen emerged as the main threat to Hamilton, finishing in second place, with his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo completing the podium.
Hamilton's Mercedes also suffered a technical issue and he had to survive a late scare as Dutchman Verstappen closed rapidly, but he held on to secure his 61st career victory, his fifth in the last seven races to put him in the box seat in the championship race.
" I could only have dreamed of having this kind of gap," he said. "Ferrari has put in such a great challenge all year round."
Unfortunately for Vettel, that challenge has petered out and he cast a dejected figure after his retirement.
"Pity the last two races with reliability issues, but it is like that sometimes," he admitted.
"We still have a chance this year. We got a lot further than people thought, so there are some positives."
But with only a maximum of 100 points available, Vettel faces an uphill battle to add to his four world crowns with Red Bull and Hamilton has a mathematical chance of wrapping up the title in the United States in two weeks time.