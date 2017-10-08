Story highlights Controversial spoof video to promote El Clasico

Shows Barca players being tackled by riot police

(CNN) With tensions running high in Spain, the crisis in Catalonia has been given animated filmed satirical treatment with Spanish riot police violently attacking Barcelona soccer players in a spoof El Clasico game as the Catalan club plays its fierce rival Real Madrid.

With no sign of a political solution to the Catalan independence crisis and with protests continuing into a second weekend, French TV station Canal Plus' one-minute film is titled "The situation in Catalonia makes us imagine that the next El Clasico Barca/Real will be something different."

It shows star Barcelona players such as Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta being manhandled, kicked and punched by police with riot shields.

La situation en Catalogne nous fait imaginer que le prochain Clasico Barça/Real sera légèrement différent.. ⚽️🇪🇸#Canalbis/@collectifHOTU pic.twitter.com/2klbu3AEcs — CANAL+ (@canalplus) October 6, 2017

The mocked up mayhem continues apace, with Messi coming in for particular treatment as he is pepper-sprayed while lying on the ground.

It concludes with a Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy, dressed in Real Madrid kit, lining up to take a penalty.

Read More