Story highlights At least 11 people injured near London's Natural History Museum

Police say crash into pedestrians "not a terrorist-related incident"

(CNN) A man arrested in a London car collision that injured at least 11 people has been released and is under investigation.

The 47-year-old man was arrested on "suspicion of dangerous driving" after a car jumped the pavement and hit pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police said. The incident is not terrorist-related, police said.

Eleven people were treated at the scene, mostly for leg and head injuries, with nine transported to a hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service.

"The majority of those injured have now been discharged, and there are no serious injuries," police said in a statement Sunday.

The Natural History Museum is in the bustling section of South Kensington, popular with both Londoners and tourists. The area was cordoned off Saturday by heavily armed police, according to video posted on social media. Helicopters buzzed overhead as ambulances rushed to the scene on Exhibition Road.