Wild monkeys and abusive nationalism: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.

Disabled man abused for not standing during the national anthem

A wheelchair bound man was accused of being a "Pakistani" after he failed to stand for the national anthem in a movie theater in the north eastern city of Guwahati. The national anthem is played before every movie in Indian theaters, and typically everyone is required to stand.

Monkeys in the Indian capital to get 'passports'

In a bid to control Delhi's ever growing monkey population, a new scheme aims capture and tag all urban monkeys. Once caught, the monkeys will sterilized, vaccinated and provided with a unique electronic identification or "passport" intended to help track their movements, before being released.

