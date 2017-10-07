Teen in 'Slenderman' stabbing going to mental institution under plea deal

Story highlights The teen and her friend were accused of stabbing a classmate 19 times in 2014

As part of the plea deal, the teen was found not guilty due to having a mental illness

(CNN) The second Wisconsin teenager accused of stabbing a classmate in 2014 has pleaded guilty, but will not be held criminally responsible for the crime as part of a plea agreement.

Morgan Geyser, 15, entered the guilty plea to a charge of attempted first-degree murder for stabbing the classmate to please a fictional Internet character known as Slenderman with the help of her friend, 15-year-old Anissa Weier.

The plea agreement called for Geyser to enter the plea, and then for Judge Michael Bohren to find her not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, meaning she would ultimately not be held criminally responsible for the attack. Bohren accepted the plea deal on Thursday.

"It's a confusing thing to describe because clearly she committed an offense but the law doesn't treat her as responsible for that crime because of her mental illness," Geyser's attorney, Anthony Cotton explained to CNN Saturday.

As part of the deal, under Wisconsin law , Geyser avoids further jail time and will be committed to a mental institution. In the end, Cotton said, Geyser "would not be considered to have a criminal record."

